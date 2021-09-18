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FRENCH HOSPITAL STAFF BURN THEIR DIPLOMAS AFTER BEING SUSPENDED FOR NOT TAKING THE COVID JAB
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580 views • September 18, 2021
French hospital staff burn their diplomas after being suspended . . . . not sure what this will achieve . . . but once this is all over if they have a change of heart I hope they can get a replacement.
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