Part A- Best commentary ever regarding the Cabal and how they want to kill all us Useless Eaters and Deplorables . They started this takedown in the 1930's to destroy our Country. Bastards !

Bastards . This is 30 years before I was born in 1950 when they started this movement. They want to kill us. They don't just want to kill the Useless Easters and the Deplorables , they want to kill all of us. And keep the earth for themselves. The rest of us who may survive will get to eat bugs. We will own nothing but we will be happy. Why doesn't somebody go arrest that Bald Headed Nazi, head of the World Economic Forum , and hang him in a public square so we can all watch it live on TV ? I will supply the rope. Oh by the way, check out our new Cannabis Tour marketing flyer on the thumbnail pic.

