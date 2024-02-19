Pets in Love





Poor Dog Spent Whole Life in His Cage after Choosing a Wrong Owner

Would you raise pets by keeping them in cages until they die? Or create a comfortable living space for them? These images broke our hearts, the way this little girl was in pain, unable to walk. her entire body trembling in the attempt to protect herself from the world. Dumped all alone on a very busy main road, she was overlooked, ignored and invisible as people drove past her and pretended they didn’t see her. When we looked at her, it hurt

It is obvious to us that she must have spent her entire life trapped in a cage.

Her name is Penny! She was safe from now on with the rescue team!





