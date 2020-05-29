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29.05.2020 - DECLARATION OF WAR on CHINA
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29 views • May 30, 2020
Trump on China's Espionage, Crackdown of HK & Wuhan Cover-Up
China have 100% control over WHO.
This is a new Cold War. Trump's bold statement against China is well nigh an economic declaration of war.
Listen to the President defend the rights of Americans and the rights of religious minorities.
Links:
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1266464862865100806
https://www.click2houston.com/news/politics/2020/05/29/trump-announces-unprecedented-action-against-china/
China have 100% control over WHO.
This is a new Cold War. Trump's bold statement against China is well nigh an economic declaration of war.
Listen to the President defend the rights of Americans and the rights of religious minorities.
Links:
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1266464862865100806
https://www.click2houston.com/news/politics/2020/05/29/trump-announces-unprecedented-action-against-china/
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