Israeli Snipers Will Shoot and Kill anything that Moves in the Gaza Strip, including Animals

Israeli snipers shoot and kill anything that moves in the Gaza Strip, including animals.



☢️ Another leak of radioactive water at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. More than 5.5 tons spilled into local soil.

The leak was noticed late.



Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia has told the U.S. its position stands that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem, and Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said that the Biden administration has received positive feedback that Saudi Arabia and Israel are willing to continue to have normalization discussions.



Overnight, the Israeli Air Force carried out another strike on Syria, using airspace over the Mediterranean Sea and Lebanese Tripoli. This particular strike targeted Homs: and resulted in the collapse of a building in the Al-Hamra area, where at least five people were killed.

According to Israeli media, the attack targeted pro-Iranian forces, while pro-government sources claim that only civilians were affected.

Some reports also indicate that Syrian air defense positions fired at the planes, but there is currently no concrete evidence of this. Additionally, several fires were observed in the vicinity of the border town of El Quseir.

📌 These attacks, even if they continue with the same intensity, are unlikely to cause significant damage to Iran's infrastructure and forces in Syria. However, they also serve another purpose - to constantly maintain tension and unite the Israeli public.

This is particularly important during negotiations with Hamas for the release of captured hostages, which may lead to solutions that are not widely popular among the Israeli population.





