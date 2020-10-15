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THE TRUTH ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS - PANDEMIC?
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86 views • October 15, 2020
"The coronavirus epidemic could spread to about two-thirds of the world’s population if it cannot be controlled," according to Hong Kong’s leading public health epidemiologist, Prof Gabriel Leung, the chair of public health medicine at Hong Kong University.
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain updates you on the latest news on this radical new health threat.
Is it time to panic?
Hong Kong: Fight For Freedom! youtu.be/WOfPpr_Zstk
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/the-truth-about-the-coronavirus-pandemic
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Sources:
https://www.freedomain.com/2020/02/13/the-truth-about-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
A 2nd citizen journalist in China reporting on the #coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has stopped posting on social media and answering his calls. Activists say he has disappeared.
#Coronavirus japan - Taxi driver in Tokyo - Doctor in Wakayama Pref. - Elderly woman in Kanagawa Pref. - Man in his 20s in Chiba Pref.
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain updates you on the latest news on this radical new health threat.
Is it time to panic?
Hong Kong: Fight For Freedom! youtu.be/WOfPpr_Zstk
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/the-truth-about-the-coronavirus-pandemic
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Sources:
https://www.freedomain.com/2020/02/13/the-truth-about-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
A 2nd citizen journalist in China reporting on the #coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has stopped posting on social media and answering his calls. Activists say he has disappeared.
#Coronavirus japan - Taxi driver in Tokyo - Doctor in Wakayama Pref. - Elderly woman in Kanagawa Pref. - Man in his 20s in Chiba Pref.
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