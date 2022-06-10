Matthew McConaughey White House Gun Control Speech (But He's A Bad Liar)

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In this definitely not deepfaked video, Matthew McConaughey delivers an impassioned plea to surrender our second amendment rights to the loving Biden regime... except you put on your truth-o-vision glasses and hear what he's really saying! Legal disclaimer time: This video is a deepfake and is meant for entertainment purposes only. Deepfaked and voiced by Reese from the InfoWars crew.