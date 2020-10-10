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GOP chairwoman says debates are ‘totally wired for Joe Biden’
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24 views • October 10, 2020
From Biden-friendly moderators to a debate commission stacked with “Never Trumpers,” the overt bias behind the organization running the presidential debates is being compared to that of the left-leaning media. With just 25 days until the election, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel spoke to One America’s White House Correspondent Jenn Pellegrino about the Trump campaign’s plan of action.
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