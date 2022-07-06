New International Tribunal For Crimes Against Humanity, Currency Reset, Liberal World Order Failing

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There's a whole lot to be happy about, Patriots. The Neo-Liberal World Order is collapsing everywhere. The Deep State has been neutered in the United States, the clown Boris the Johnson is on the way out, Pfizer is forced to reveal what's really in the Jabs, and Russia is forming a New International Tribunal to prosecute Crimes Against Humanity and their case against the Biolabs will be ready to go forward this November. Meaning Obama, Soros, the Biden Crime Family, the Clinton Foundation, Pfizer and Moderna are going to be on the hook!!! You're not gonna want to miss this episode.