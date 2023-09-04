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Terral03.com 2023 Mystery Report Newsletter 02 for Peter: September 04, 2023
Terral03.com
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600 views • September 04, 2023

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Mystery Report Newsletter and Black Star Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]. Support my work at https://terral.substack.com

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This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.

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Jesus Christ and Christ Jesus in the NASB

Written by Peter and Terral


Hi Peter:

Thank you for writing.

On Sat, May 27, 2023 at 12:48 PM Peter wrote:

Hi Terral:

I would like to draw your attention to text you may already be aware of, that is a bit off, in the NASB, compared to the Greek. Of course, no English translation is correct because of the nuances in the Greek and Hebrew. That being said, and remembering back a couple of years, when you explained the differences between Jesus Christ and Christ Jesus, it seems strange there are so many discrepancies in the NASB, that conflict with the Greek.

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Read the full reports by subscribing to the Mystery Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

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