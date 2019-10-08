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Turkish Invasion Of Syria Threatens New Middle East War As Planet Awakens To Chinese Takeover - FULL SHOW 10/8/19
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436 views • October 08, 2019
Jones is going to cover every angle! A historic broadcast! Tune in! Share this earthshaking information! Turkey, which is a NATO ally, could trigger a war with Iran by moving into northern Syria against the wishes of the United States. President Trump warned that he would economically destroy Turkey if it tries to destabilize the region.
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