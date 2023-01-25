Chuck Missler - Heaven Or Hell - Session 01



What Happens When You Die?

We don't like to think about death. It's not a pleasant subject, and we avoid even discussing it seriously or giving it any diligent study. Yet our appointment with death is the most certain event in our future. We all know of personal examples when death has come suddenly to people, without warning, without preparations; car accidents, stray bullets, unforeseen strokes. When it comes our time, what do we expect death to be like? How will we enter eternity?



