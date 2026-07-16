The New Creation Factualities Part 5

There are two state that exist in creation, there is the physical and the spiritual. There are two births and two baptisms, one is the physical and the other is the spiritual; one is the water and the other the spirit.

The physical state is directly related to the spiritual. If we focus on the flesh we will produce flesh results; if we focus on the spirit the results will be very different.

Where is our focus?

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