© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
04172020 CR Episode 376 – Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • April 22, 2020
04172020 CR Episode 376 – Lies, Damned Lies and Coronavirus Statistics
The numbers are in on the great Covid-19 pandemic . . . but
unfortunately those numbers are unreliable. From mendacious models and puffed-up projections to dodgy death data and tainted tests, today on
The Corbett Report James highlights what the accredited scientists and
award-winning researchers are saying about the pandemic pandemonium of 2020.
https://www.corbettreport.com/mp4/ep376.mp4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1trzdmwR2M
http://www.corbettreport.com/mp3/episode376-lq.mp3
web page with dl links and complete references
https://www.corbettreport.com/coronastats/
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The numbers are in on the great Covid-19 pandemic . . . but
unfortunately those numbers are unreliable. From mendacious models and puffed-up projections to dodgy death data and tainted tests, today on
The Corbett Report James highlights what the accredited scientists and
award-winning researchers are saying about the pandemic pandemonium of 2020.
https://www.corbettreport.com/mp4/ep376.mp4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1trzdmwR2M
http://www.corbettreport.com/mp3/episode376-lq.mp3
web page with dl links and complete references
https://www.corbettreport.com/coronastats/
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.