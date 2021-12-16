© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2021-12-16 Political Genocide
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • December 18, 2021
Political Genocide
Sources
VAERS Deaths Reported Graph and Screenshot:
https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2021/05/27/the-deadly-covid-19-vaccine-coverup/
Georgia Guide Stone Image
https://creepycatalog.com/georgia-guidestones-a-complete-guide/
Citizens Journal Covid Concentration Camps
https://www.citizensjournal.us/covid-concentration-camps-for-australians-its-happening/
H.R. 666
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
H.R. 6666
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
Freedom Article: HR 6666 and Patent 060606: First Legislative Effort
to Codify CV Response
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hr-6666-patent-060606-covid-response/
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Alex Collier Channel on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexCollierOfficial/videos
Icons2020 channel on Rumble.com
https://rumble.com/user/ICONS2020
The Hunt For Red October Clip
40:50 - 41.20
© 1990 Paramount Pictures Corporation
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike
4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sources
VAERS Deaths Reported Graph and Screenshot:
https://peckford42.wordpress.com/2021/05/27/the-deadly-covid-19-vaccine-coverup/
Georgia Guide Stone Image
https://creepycatalog.com/georgia-guidestones-a-complete-guide/
Citizens Journal Covid Concentration Camps
https://www.citizensjournal.us/covid-concentration-camps-for-australians-its-happening/
H.R. 666
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
H.R. 6666
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
Freedom Article: HR 6666 and Patent 060606: First Legislative Effort
to Codify CV Response
https://thefreedomarticles.com/hr-6666-patent-060606-covid-response/
WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Alex Collier Channel on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/c/AlexCollierOfficial/videos
Icons2020 channel on Rumble.com
https://rumble.com/user/ICONS2020
The Hunt For Red October Clip
40:50 - 41.20
© 1990 Paramount Pictures Corporation
© 2021 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike
4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.