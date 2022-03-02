Mother permanently disabled by VAXX POISON injection, RED PILLED & PISSED OFF

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"Wishing I had been strong enough to say no to the vaccine."
"This autoimmune disease suck!’ I think ive cried a thousand tears."
"My beautiful hair is falling out."
"The end couldn’t be more true! Last night I couldn’t move because I hurt so bad - spread the word no more vaccine!!"
"Bloodwork every two days is exhausting but it’s done now we wait…"
"why are we pushing the vaccines that only cause@ problems? Share away!"
"sending love and strength to these families! Stop the vaccines!!!"
SOURCES:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
https://www.tiktok.com/@lifesmeanings
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4548
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
Mirrored - Boot Camp