Carrie Madej and Eric Moutsos

Carrie Madej and Eric MoutsosOn the show we talked about how to live independently out of the beast system. We talked how the deep state want everyone to bow to their New World Order/ satanic technology that's not only coming, but here now. We talked about how and why she ditched the title of "DR" out of her name. We talked about WHO to put our FAITH in, which is GOD.
I loved this interview. Please visit http://carriemadej.com to learn even more about her.
Please text LIBERTY to 888-210-6260 to keep on my list just in case my show is cancelled.
All of my Social Media Platforms are at http://linktr.ee/eric.moutsos
The American Moutsos Show sponsored by http://freedomblends.com
