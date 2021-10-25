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RIse Up NH 10.25.21: Manifesting System B & the VCAL website
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40 views • October 25, 2021
With multiple looming crises (food and energy shortages, job losses, etc.), the challenge before us is to create a parallel system to address the needs that our communities will be -- or are already -- facing. We lay out one map for how to think about System B. We also discuss and offer a brief demo of the VCAL website.
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