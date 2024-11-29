The Palestinian minister for women's affairs, Mona al-Khalili, said that Israel has killed "an unprecedented" number of women in Gaza in her address to foreign diplomats and journalists at a press conference in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

Khalili said that hundreds of thousands of Palestinian women in Gaza are facing "life-changing injuries" and a deterioration of "reproductive, sexual and psychological health" due to Israel's war on Gaza.