Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reasons for Silence (About the WBAN) and the Power of the Tongue
channel image
HopeGirl Blog
223 Subscribers
70 views
Published 20 hours ago

There are three main reasons why people will not talk about the WBAN. Lets chat about what they are and about how important it is to be cafeful with the things we say and how we say them. Plus Sabrina Wallace is putting out her own work on her own Rumble Archive.

Sabrina Wallace Rumble Archive: https://rumble.com/user/Psinergy

Do Not Use the WBAN to attack others in the Truth Movement:

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2024/05/12/do-not-use-the-wban-to-attack-others-in-the-truth-movement/


Our Book Forbidden Tech:

https://www.forbiddentech.website/


Our EMF Protection Products Business:

www.FTWProject.com


HopeGirl Blog:

www.hopegirlblog.com



Keywords
ftwwbanfix the worldftwproject

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket