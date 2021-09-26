© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REAGAN: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Follow
2
Share
Report
42 views • September 26, 2021
🔰 As Joe Biden prepares for speech on COVID today let’s throw it back to these famous words from President Ronald Reagan…
“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Join us here in ➣ @TheTrumpist
“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Join us here in ➣ @TheTrumpist
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.