Ayatollah Khamenei - Zionist regime, the US and Britain are all the same.
Meeting with the people from the provinces of Kerman & Khuzestan
Imam Khamenei met large groups of people from the provinces of Kerman and Khuzestan in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.