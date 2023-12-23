Create New Account
Ayatollah Khamenei - "Zionist Regime, the US and Britain are All the Same"
Ayatollah Khamenei - Zionist regime, the US and Britain are all the same.

Meeting with the people from the provinces of Kerman & Khuzestan
Imam Khamenei met large groups of people from the provinces of Kerman and Khuzestan in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

