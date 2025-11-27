RT News - November 27 2025 9AM GMT

November 27, 2025

The Kremlin says critics of Donald Trump's lead negotiator - Steve Witkoff - are seeking to undermine efforts to resolve the conflict. A coup d'etat in Guinea-Bissau as the military says it's taken over the West African nation - just one day before the results of a presidential election were to be announced. South Africa denounces Donald Trump's insults and insists on its continued co-operation within the G20 and a multipolar world. This comes after the US president accused South Africa of being unworthy of international relations. Hong Kong is reeling from the worst fire in 30 years - with at least 44 dead and dozens of others injured. Almost 300 people are still unaccounted for.





