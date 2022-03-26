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Paris Missile Strike Foiled, How War's Make Money, Africa -DeShackled by Kim Goguen, Cyber Attacks & World Assets Dissolved Plus...
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135 views • March 26, 2022
BEHIND THE CORPORATE MEDIA - Cyber attacks and the world currency crash are currently in full flow, learn how and why today. History of the Paris agreement and why it's NEVER been about going green. Find out how and why countries in Africa are now NOT controlled by the Rothschild's or the United Kingdom's commonwealth 'all thanks to Kim Goguen, The deep-states financial Alfa System explained and how and why the worlds single currency is now just a pipe-dream..Plus...

[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/623eb6cfa7bec500121859c5/25-03-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk-With-Sunny-Gault

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bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy