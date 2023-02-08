X22 REPORT Ep. 2991b - Leverage Depleted, Trump Freed, Extreme Chatter, The Truth Will Be Made Public

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2991b - Feb. 7, 2023
Leverage Depleted, Trump Freed, Extreme Chatter, The Truth Will Be Made Public
The [DS] has depleted their leverage over Trump, he is now freed. They have tried everything and it has failed. The people see that the fake news, corrupt politicians and the [DS] players tried to remove Trump by throwing everything at him, it didn't work, now they will try to take a step further. The public is learning the truth and the DS is panicking.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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