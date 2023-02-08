Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2991b - Leverage Depleted, Trump Freed, Extreme Chatter, The Truth Will Be Made Public
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2991b - Feb. 7, 2023

Leverage Depleted, Trump Freed, Extreme Chatter, The Truth Will Be Made Public

The [DS] has depleted their leverage over Trump, he is now freed. They have tried everything and it has failed. The people see that the fake news, corrupt politicians and the [DS] players tried to remove Trump by throwing everything at him, it didn't work, now they will try to take a step further. The public is learning the truth and the DS is panicking. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

