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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0154 - Amy Gibbins - News report on the crime
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2 views • April 02, 2021
Posey raped Amy, before beating her to death. He then set her house on fire before fleeing, causing her son Bryor to die from smoke inhalation.
On June 16, the bodies of 22-year-old Amy Gibbins and her son, Bryor, were found in their burned down Calumet home. OSBI has now determined Amy was killed by blunt force trauma and Bryor died of smoke inhalation.
On June 16, the bodies of 22-year-old Amy Gibbins and her son, Bryor, were found in their burned down Calumet home. OSBI has now determined Amy was killed by blunt force trauma and Bryor died of smoke inhalation.
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