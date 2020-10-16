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Is Chlorella an Effective Mercury Detox?
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287 views • October 16, 2020
In this video I discuss how mercury is removed by taking a chlorella supplement as described by Dr Mercola. I also include 2 research papers which discuss how effective chlorella is in its ability to bind mercury in the intestines and prevent absorption in tissues.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20118630/
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10811-020-02052-0
ttps://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20118630/
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10811-020-02052-0
ttps://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
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