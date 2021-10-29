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Big Oil executives testify in House committee hearing on climate disinformation! 6 hours plus video!
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70 views • October 29, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQlcwWsCKvQ
Executives from BP, Shell, Chevron and other oil companies testify in the House Oversight Committee hearing on disinformation used to prevent climate action. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK
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Executives from BP, Shell, Chevron and other oil companies testify in the House Oversight Committee hearing on disinformation used to prevent climate action. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK
Follow us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/washingtonpost
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/washingtonp...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost/
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