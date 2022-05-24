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MISLAV KOLAKUSIC CALLS OUT THE HYPOCRISY. SANCTION THE U.S. AND SAUDI ARABIA
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21 views • May 24, 2022

The MEP proposed to impose sanctions against the United States and Saudi Arabia for unleashing wars. At the same time, he called the sanctions against Russia an incredible lie and hypocrisy. According to him, if Europe was really trying to prevent the financing of wars, it should immediately impose the same sanctions against Saudi Arabia, "which has been fueling the war in Yemen for several years." "We should have banned the import of oil and gas from the United States, which has been involved in more military conflicts than any other country in Europe and the world in recent decades," said Mislav Kolakusic, an MEP from Croatia.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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