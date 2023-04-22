https://gettr.com/post/p2ez8mec799

04/20/2023 Matt Palumbo: Mr. Miles Guo is the number 1 target of CCP’s illegal police station in New York that is charged by the DOJ. The 912 group is named after the date that Miles Guo filed for asylum. The indictment proves that CCP has a conspiracy against Miles. While the FBI admits the fact that Mr. Guo is CCP’s target, the DOJ is simultaneously trying to claim he's a fake whistleblower, so they are in really a web of their own contradictions here. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/20/2023 马特·帕伦博：郭文贵先生是美国司法部起诉的中共纽约非法派出所的头号目标。912专案组以郭文贵先生申请政庇的日子命名。起诉书表明中共阴谋针对郭先生。尽管联邦调查局承认郭先生是中共目标这个事实，但司法部却同时极力宣称郭先生是个假的爆料人。司法部和联邦调查局在这里确实自相矛盾了。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



