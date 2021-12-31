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BROTHER ALEXIS BUGNOLO : 2-3 BILLION PEOPLE ARE GOING TO DIE
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1141 views • December 31, 2021
Ο Alexis Bugnolo, μοναχός της Φραγκισκανικής Αδελφότητας, είναι απόφοιτος του Πανεπιστημίου του Gainesville, στη Florida των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών με πτυχίο Ανθρωπολογίας και Πολιτισμού (Culture and Anthropology)., και περαιτέρω σπουδές Στατιστικής και Κοινωνικών Επιστημών.
Οι προβλέψεις του για το μέλλον είναι ζοφερές και, παρόλο που τα γεγονότα μέχρι τώρα τον έχουν δικαιώσει, ελπίζουμε να μην επαληθευτούν πλήρως...
Στον τρίτο σύνδεσμο παρακάτω, παρατίθεται συνέντευξή του σε Ισραηλινή εκπομπή της 23ης Δεκεμβρίου 2021,όπου αναλύει περαιτέρω τις απόψεις του
Πηγές :
https://rumble.com/vptcon-2-billion-to-die-over-the-next-12-months-get-ready-to-bury-the-dead.html
https://www.ploumistos.com/2021/11/alexis-bugnolo.html?m=1
https://www.fromrome.info/2021/12/23/tamar-yonah-interviews-br-bugnolo-on-the-war-against-god/
https://rumble.com/vkv1yi-r-and-b-medical-war-crimes-3-with-brother-alexis-bugnolo.html
Οι προβλέψεις του για το μέλλον είναι ζοφερές και, παρόλο που τα γεγονότα μέχρι τώρα τον έχουν δικαιώσει, ελπίζουμε να μην επαληθευτούν πλήρως...
Στον τρίτο σύνδεσμο παρακάτω, παρατίθεται συνέντευξή του σε Ισραηλινή εκπομπή της 23ης Δεκεμβρίου 2021,όπου αναλύει περαιτέρω τις απόψεις του
Πηγές :
https://rumble.com/vptcon-2-billion-to-die-over-the-next-12-months-get-ready-to-bury-the-dead.html
https://www.ploumistos.com/2021/11/alexis-bugnolo.html?m=1
https://www.fromrome.info/2021/12/23/tamar-yonah-interviews-br-bugnolo-on-the-war-against-god/
https://rumble.com/vkv1yi-r-and-b-medical-war-crimes-3-with-brother-alexis-bugnolo.html
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