© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-26-2021 They Are Ready Are You?
Follow
6
Share
Report
140 views • June 26, 2021
Governments around the world are concerned with continuity. This is what they base their preparedness plans on. Knowing this we should all do the same. Cyber Polygon is 2 weeks out now and the United States Government has just finished their version of it using the military and the alphabet agencies. It's not a question of if but when at this point and we need to accept and prepare for this.
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://youtu.be/haPI18YSAdY
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/41243/the-national-guard-just-simulated-a-cyberattack-that-brought-down-utilities-nationwide?xid=emailshare
https://breakingdefense.com/2021/06/cyber-flag-21-2-showcases-new-cybercom-training-environment/
https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/2213264/cyber-9-line-improves-cybersecurity-and-enables-election-integrity/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.thedrive.com/content-b/message-editor%2F1624470689009-cyber9-line.jpg?quality=60
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://youtu.be/haPI18YSAdY
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/41243/the-national-guard-just-simulated-a-cyberattack-that-brought-down-utilities-nationwide?xid=emailshare
https://breakingdefense.com/2021/06/cyber-flag-21-2-showcases-new-cybercom-training-environment/
https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/2213264/cyber-9-line-improves-cybersecurity-and-enables-election-integrity/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.thedrive.com/content-b/message-editor%2F1624470689009-cyber9-line.jpg?quality=60
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.