Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 7, 2023

Episode 2145 - Should a child be spanked in school? Pro Palestinian mob descends on the White House. How could Israel not defend against a hang glider and still shoot down a missile 62 miles up? Why are we being forced to eat synthetic meat? Plus much more. This is an informative politically incorrect show today.
