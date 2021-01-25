GENERAL FLYNN PROVES Q IS REAL By Taking The Qanon OATH July 4, 2020 TRUST THE PLAN & TRUMP'S TEAM

Reminder for those having doubts about Trump's Plan. WALK BY FAITH NOT BY SIGHT. MSM are casting spells on you mind. TAKE COMFORT IN GENERAL FLYNN'S OATH. This is ALL THE PROOF WE NEED is For Such a Highly Decorated GENERAL FLYNN TO TAKE THE QANON OATH and Say WWG1WGA JULY 4TH 2020. Why do you think Flynn's case after being dropped was held up by Obummer's appointed judge Sullivan????... Because General Flynn knows where all the bodies are buried. General Flynn knows if Q is real or not. He has intel and a direct connection to President Trump. Anyone who says Flynn bought into a larp is just a dumba$$ who doesn't know how to logically connect the dots. Flynn knows almost every secret our government has had. Why do you think they took him out at the get go of President Trump's first term. GOD ALWAYS WINS.... IN HIS TIME NOT OUR TIME.... IN HIS WAY NOT OUR WAY..... TRUST IN GOD WHO SENT US OUR GOLIATH TO TAKE DOWN THE [DS] GIANT. OUR MODERN DAY MOSES TO DELIVER US FROM OUR SLAVE OWNERS. " I'M STRONG IN THE LORD YAHOVA AND THE POWER OF HIS MIGHT. MY YOKE IS EASY. MY BURDEN IS LITE."