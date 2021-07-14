Liz Wheeler - The "Vaccine" Strike Force - What Will You Do

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As if Joe Biden wasn’t creepy enough, his vaccine “strike force” is now headed to YOUR door. Luckily, Liz has a handy guide on what to do when they coming a-knockin’. 08.07.2021
Credit to: Liz Wheeler
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Liz_Wheeler
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/liz_oann
Rumble: https://rumble.com/LizWheeler
Mirrored - Bits and Bobs