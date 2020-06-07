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Dannion Brinkley Changes the Paradigm of Death - April 12, 2016
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11 views • June 07, 2020
Alexandra Meadors and Dannion Brinkley discuss his Near Death experiences and how this has fired him up to heal one of the most important issues that every one of us must face; how we pass from this reality to another when it is our time.
He also shares how many people will be leaving the planet between now and 2018.
Dannion Brinkley will be appearing at the New Living Expo at the San Mateo County Event Center in San Mateo, CA between April 29th and May 1st.
http://dannionandkathryn.com
dannion.com
dannionttb.com
lightstreamers.com
thetwilightbrigade.com
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
He also shares how many people will be leaving the planet between now and 2018.
Dannion Brinkley will be appearing at the New Living Expo at the San Mateo County Event Center in San Mateo, CA between April 29th and May 1st.
http://dannionandkathryn.com
dannion.com
dannionttb.com
lightstreamers.com
thetwilightbrigade.com
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
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