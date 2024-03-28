Create New Account
Coleman Hughes Calmly Shuts Down Sunny Hostin + Ruins "The View"
Recharge Freedom
Published a day ago

Young intellectual, Coleman Hughes, went on the view and calmly shut down vile Sunny Hostin. He was calm, cool, collected in doing so. #theview #sonnyhostin #colemanhughes

Keywords
democratsrace relationsdebatewokethe viewwhoopi goldbergmlkmartin luther kingus politicsjoycolorblindbeharsunny hostincoleman hughesibrim kendiappeal to authoritycolor blindness

