The Rapture of the Church from a Biblical Perspective (Part 2)

Where we ended last week, we were talking about the accusations against the Rapture, and we talked about—the last thing we talked about was that people say, “Well, it’s an escapist teaching that has nothing—that has do-nothing Christians looking for a bailout before the times of Tribulation.” Now, I quoted 1 John…again, these people make these accusations. We’re willing to be corrected. We will listen to what people have to say, but, you know, we’re Bereans. We need to search the Scriptures to see what the Word of God says about these things, and I quoted 1 John 3:2,3: “Beloved, now we are children of God, and it has not yet been revealed what we shall be. But we know that when he is revealed, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is, and everyone who has this hope in him purifies himself just as he is pure.” That’s what the Word of God says: it’s a purification thing. We’re looking—we’re expecting for Him to return, and we want to hear those words, you know, as we’re snatched away, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” I mean, wouldn’t that keep you—not anxious, but certainly doing the things that would please our Lord so that when we see Him, He will be pleased with us? What do you think, Tommy?