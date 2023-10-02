EPOCH TV | Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed as Impeachment Inquiry Heats Up

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed as Impeachment Inquiry Heats Up





The impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden has officially begun. The first hearing was held Thursday. House investigators laid out the evidence to justify the inquiry. But what was likely the most consequential part of this came right after the hearing: an announcement on the next step. They’re going after the bank records of Hunter Biden and of President Biden’s brother, James Biden.





We’ll discuss more in this episode of Crossroads.





