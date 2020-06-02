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Trump on COVID Vaccine ...this Country Needs a VACCINE
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123 views • June 02, 2020
Trump on COVID Vaccine "I want it, I need a Vaccine We need it, this Country Needs a VACCINE"
https://youtu.be/G1LyWiQWy8U
https://pl.4everproxy.com/watch?v=G1LyWiQWy8U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1LyWiQWy8U
king johnny
"Look we have to get a Vaccine , whoever get's it , I'm gonna I'm Gonna be their, be their best Fan, I want it, I need the Vaccine, we need it This country Needs the Vaccine And You're gonna have it by the end of this year"
Sounds like Trump really wants the COVID19 Vaccine, no doubt about it.
Operation Warp Speed
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://youtu.be/G1LyWiQWy8U
https://pl.4everproxy.com/watch?v=G1LyWiQWy8U
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1LyWiQWy8U
king johnny
"Look we have to get a Vaccine , whoever get's it , I'm gonna I'm Gonna be their, be their best Fan, I want it, I need the Vaccine, we need it This country Needs the Vaccine And You're gonna have it by the end of this year"
Sounds like Trump really wants the COVID19 Vaccine, no doubt about it.
Operation Warp Speed
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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