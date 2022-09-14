Kent Ritter Shares Value Add Multi-Family Investing In The Midwest

My guest in this episode is Kent Ritter. Kent is on a mission to help others take control of their financial future through real estate investing.

Kent is the CEO of Hudson Investing and since 2019 has acquired 896 units valued at $100MM.

Previously, Kent was a partner in and led a business unit within a large multifamily private equity firm, which currently has over $2.5B in AUM made up of 20,000+ units.

Prior to real estate, Kent was an owner in a management consulting firm where he played a central role in growing the business to 95 employees and $30MM in annual revenue within 5 years.

Furthermore, Kent hosts the Ritter on Real Estate podcast, which is ranked in the top 1% of all podcasts, where he interviews the best and brightest in commercial real estate.

He is blessed with an incredible wife and three children and lives in Indianapolis, IN.

Interview Links:

Kent Ritter https://www.kentritter.com/

