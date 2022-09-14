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Kent Ritter Shares Value Add Multi-Family Investing In The Midwest
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
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My guest in this episode is Kent Ritter. Kent is on a mission to help others take control of their financial future through real estate investing.

Kent is the CEO of Hudson Investing and since 2019 has acquired 896 units valued at $100MM.

Previously, Kent was a partner in and led a business unit within a large multifamily private equity firm, which currently has over $2.5B in AUM made up of 20,000+ units.

Prior to real estate, Kent was an owner in a management consulting firm where he played a central role in growing the business to 95 employees and $30MM in annual revenue within 5 years.

Furthermore, Kent hosts the Ritter on Real Estate podcast, which is ranked in the top 1% of all podcasts, where he interviews the best and brightest in commercial real estate.

He is blessed with an incredible wife and three children and lives in Indianapolis, IN.

Interview Links:

Kent Ritter https://www.kentritter.com/

Episode Sponsors:

Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com

Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com

GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com

The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com

Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com  - password “penumbra”

Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments  www.producerscapitalpartners.com

Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com

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The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator

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