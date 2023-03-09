Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President of Color Us United Kenny Xu: Attacking China seems to be the only issue uniting Democrats and Republicans, but all we do to tackle the CCP should be on an individual basis
1 view
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2awtrn153c

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 President of Color Us United Kenny Xu: Attacking China seems to be the only issue uniting Democrats and Republicans, but all we do to tackle the CCP should be on an individual basis. Some of the elected leaders like Mitch McConnell, who have money ties to the CCP, are more affiliated with China than the average Chinese people in America.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 跨越肤色联合会主席徐东风：攻击中共国似乎成了唯一一个可以让民主党人和共和党人联手的议题，但我们回击中共的一切行动应该仅针对涉案个人。美国的一些民选领导人，如米奇·麦康奈尔，与中共有各种金钱联系，他们和中共国的关系比普通的美国华人更为密切。



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket