【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 President of Color Us United Kenny Xu: Attacking China seems to be the only issue uniting Democrats and Republicans, but all we do to tackle the CCP should be on an individual basis. Some of the elected leaders like Mitch McConnell, who have money ties to the CCP, are more affiliated with China than the average Chinese people in America.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 跨越肤色联合会主席徐东风：攻击中共国似乎成了唯一一个可以让民主党人和共和党人联手的议题，但我们回击中共的一切行动应该仅针对涉案个人。美国的一些民选领导人，如米奇·麦康奈尔，与中共有各种金钱联系，他们和中共国的关系比普通的美国华人更为密切。





