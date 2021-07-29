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Good Luck Waking Up Those Who Worship The Media
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311 views • July 29, 2021
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Thank you and God bless
Feeling bad after a second COVID-19 vaccine dose? Here’s why that should buy you some peace of mind
https://archive.is/F40HY
Telling fully vaccinated people what they can do now is good for them — and for those still reluctant to get a shot
https://archive.is/nD1Og
No side effects after your COVID-19 vaccine? Don’t worry, it’s probably still working
https://archive.is/yT5vq
Lack of side effects doesn't mean mRNA vaccine not working; mRNA shots limit breakthrough infection severity
https://archive.is/6Dvcb
Why reports of COVID-19 infections after 2 vaccine doses aren't cause for alarm
https://archive.is/v0I84
Injured by a COVID Vaccine? Want Financial Compensation? Too Bad, Says Injury Compensation Law Firm
https://archive.is/Qfvok
4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized or Died With Breakthrough COVID Infections, CDC Says
https://archive.is/CeeEq
Ontario ombudsman’s report highlights lack of oversight of public health units
https://archive.is/wXIsN
VAERS COVID Vaccine Data
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my efforts with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
Feeling bad after a second COVID-19 vaccine dose? Here’s why that should buy you some peace of mind
https://archive.is/F40HY
Telling fully vaccinated people what they can do now is good for them — and for those still reluctant to get a shot
https://archive.is/nD1Og
No side effects after your COVID-19 vaccine? Don’t worry, it’s probably still working
https://archive.is/yT5vq
Lack of side effects doesn't mean mRNA vaccine not working; mRNA shots limit breakthrough infection severity
https://archive.is/6Dvcb
Why reports of COVID-19 infections after 2 vaccine doses aren't cause for alarm
https://archive.is/v0I84
Injured by a COVID Vaccine? Want Financial Compensation? Too Bad, Says Injury Compensation Law Firm
https://archive.is/Qfvok
4,115 Fully Vaccinated Have Been Hospitalized or Died With Breakthrough COVID Infections, CDC Says
https://archive.is/CeeEq
Ontario ombudsman’s report highlights lack of oversight of public health units
https://archive.is/wXIsN
VAERS COVID Vaccine Data
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
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