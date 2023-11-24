⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (18 Nov - 24 Nov 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(18–24 November 2023)

▫️In the period from 18 to 24 Nov 2023, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation inflicted 31 group strikes with high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on the military airfield infrastructure, arsenals, storage sites for artillery ammunition, weapons and military hardware, as well as enemy POL bases. In addition, temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops, Azov nationalists, and Foreign Legion were defeated.

All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line in several sectors and repelled 13 AFU attacks. Air strikes and artillery fire inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 14th, 43rd, 53rd, and 67th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Zagoruykovka, Kislovka, and Kupyansk (Kharkov region). The enemy losses were more than 305 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, and seven field artillery guns.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr GOF supported by aviation, artillery & heavy flamethrower systems repelled ten attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 5th National Guard Brigade, 12th Special Operations Brig, 24th, 47th, and 67th mechd brigs. In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 31st Natl Guard Brig, 117th and 125th territorial defence brigs close to Torskoye, Krasny Liman, Serebryanka & Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy losses totalled over 740 UKR troops killed and wounded, 6 armoured fighting vehics, 15 motor vehics & 3 field artillery guns.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug GOFs repelled 22 enemy attacks & inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Mariynka, Kurdyumovka, Vasyukovka, Artyomovsk, Andreevka & Kleshcheyevka (DPR). The enemy losses were more than 1,680 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, four tanks, ten armoured fighting vehics, 18 motor vehics, & 14 field artillery guns.

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOFs took more advantageous lines & positions, as well as repelled 2 enemy attacks. Air strikes & artillery fire inflicted losses on units of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brig, 72nd Mechd Brig, 79th Assault Brig, as well as 127th & 128th territorial defence brigades close to Novomikhailovka, Staromayorskoye, Nikolskoye, Shevchenko, Novodonetskoye, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU losses amounted to more than 625 Ukrainian troops, seven armoured fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, as well as 13 field artillery guns.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces engaged in intensive defence, during which repelled 11 attacks of the AFU units near Rabotino and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region). Moreover, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade, 82nd Assault Brigade, 33rd, 65th, and 118th mechanised brigades near Malaya Tokmachka, Uspenovka, and Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy losses totalled over 435 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three tanks, 21 armoured fighting vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, and four field artillery pieces.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy units made unsuccessful attempts to land infantry groups on islands and the left bank of the Dnepr. As a result of preventive actions by the Russian forces and artillery fire assaults, the AFU have lost up to 405 Ukrainian troops, 11 field artillery guns, 12 boats, and 26 motor vehicles. In addition, units of the AFU 32nd and 57th mechanised brigades have been hit near Tyaginka, Tokarevka, and Sadovoye (Kherson region). In addition, 39 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered in this direction during the week.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Missile Troops of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence system and two U.S.-made counterbattery radar stations AN/TPQ-50.

▫️ The Black Sea Fleet's naval aircraft destroyed 12 AFU uncrewed surface vehicles in the Black Sea waters heading towards the Crimean peninsula.

▫️ Air defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft and one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force. Air defence units shot down 15 HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles, two Neptune anti-ship missiles, and 176 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, 537 airplanes and 255 helicopters, 9,165 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,586 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,185 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,166 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,572 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



