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[PODCAST] #403: The Next Level - Horizons of Focus
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4 views • September 27, 2020
SSP Productivity Month!
Jake Desyllas from The Voluntary Life (http://www.thevoluntarylife.com/) joins me to expand upon the two previous shows about goals. In this conversation we explore how to identify visions and purpose in life, and we discuss how goals, projects and even next actions fit into that picture. The concept of "horizons of focus" originally came from David Allen's book Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity. GTD provides a series of tools for getting control over your productive life. And once we have some control, we are able to gain perspective.
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-403
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
Jake Desyllas from The Voluntary Life (http://www.thevoluntarylife.com/) joins me to expand upon the two previous shows about goals. In this conversation we explore how to identify visions and purpose in life, and we discuss how goals, projects and even next actions fit into that picture. The concept of "horizons of focus" originally came from David Allen's book Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity. GTD provides a series of tools for getting control over your productive life. And once we have some control, we are able to gain perspective.
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-403
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
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