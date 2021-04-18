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Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk tackle cancel culture in classrooms
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70 views • April 18, 2021
Daily Wire host Candace Owens and Turning Point U.S.A. Founder Charlie Kirk discuss cancel culture and how it's changing the education system.
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