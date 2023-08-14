Create New Account
Nick Fuentes on why a vote for Desantis means a vote for the SYSTEM
Published 16 hours ago

Nick Fuentes on why a vote for Desantis means a vote for the SYSTEM: “Desantis is just an appendage of the system. If he’s the outstretched hand, the intention there is to bring you back into the fold. It’s to bring you back to the negotiating table with Slavery Inc.”

