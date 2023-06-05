Here’s Why You Don’t Live In A Democracy Anymore
The Jimmy Dore Show
Jun 4, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow
Declassified UK reporter Matt Kennard has written a book titled Silent Coup: How Corporations Overthrew Democracy, detailing the specific measures instituted around the globe that have sought to guarantee private profites for major transnational corporations at the expense of democracy — measures that have included everything from violent coups to international “free trade” agreements that are anything but. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Matt about the creeping global trend towards complete corporatization that’s involved mass violence, the World Bank and IMF programs and the widespread sacrifice of individual nation’s sovereignty. Matt Kennard on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kennardmatt Matt’s work on DeclassifiedUK: https://declassifieduk.org/ Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor... WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS: Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW: Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/ Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-s... DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d... Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de... Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
Keywords
booktrumprussiamexicociavenezuelawargovernmentoilcorporationsukraineiraqbanksaidlithiumthe jimmy dore showmatt kennardsilent coup how corporations overthrew democracy
