Here’s Why You Don’t Live In A Democracy Anymore

Declassified UK reporter Matt Kennard has written a book titled Silent Coup: How Corporations Overthrew Democracy, detailing the specific measures instituted around the globe that have sought to guarantee private profites for major transnational corporations at the expense of democracy — measures that have included everything from violent coups to international "free trade" agreements that are anything but. Jimmy and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Matt about the creeping global trend towards complete corporatization that's involved mass violence, the World Bank and IMF programs and the widespread sacrifice of individual nation's sovereignty.