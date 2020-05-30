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Summer Solstice Energies
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20 views • May 30, 2020
May 29, 2020
"We do see a number of energies flowing forth into the earth realm at the Summer Solstice. This rising goodness will overtake the negative narrative." ~ The Sky Beings
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/summer-solstice-energies/
For more monthly events go to… https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
"We do see a number of energies flowing forth into the earth realm at the Summer Solstice. This rising goodness will overtake the negative narrative." ~ The Sky Beings
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/summer-solstice-energies/
For more monthly events go to… https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
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