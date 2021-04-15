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Commentary on the Book of ACTS. CH 17. Paul deals with the greeks and their Worship of false gods.
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Truth In Scripture.org Pastor Rick Kabrick Tuesday April 13, 2021
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Truth In Scripture.org Pastor Rick Kabrick Wednesday April 15, 2021 2021Commentary on the Book of ACTS. Chapter 17. Paul Deals with the Greeks and their Worship of the Unknown God.
The Greek word for reasoned is partially where we get our English word dialogue from. There was an exchange, a dialogue, questions and answers. Paul dialogued with them from what was written in the Scriptures.
“”This Jesus whom I am proclaiming to you is the Christ (the anointed one, the Messiah). And what HE did for them: suffer, die and rise again from the dead.
As happened often during his first Missionary Journey is happening again here, Paul is opposed by a mob incited by envious people among the Jewish people.
When those evil men did not find Paul and Silas there, they attacked Jason himself, and some brethren who were with him. Again, Jason was well known in the town as a Christian and has probably started the young Church at Thessalonica.
Hopefully they say that about us as believers, about you as a believer.Yeshuah came to turn our world upside-down and in turn we go do the same to those around us.
Their fears were unfounded. Even though the Gospel has definite political implications, it makes Christians better citizens than before, and their prayers for officials of government are more helpful than most people imagine.
So, Paul and Silas left Thessalonica quickly, not wanting to bring more persecution on the Christians there or to jeopardize Jason’s security deposit which was probably significant.
Paul had nothing to fear by the diligent searching of the Scriptures by the Bereans. A Pastor teaching truth and not his agenda will have nothing to fear when his listeners diligently examine his teaching.
The Christians in Berea sent Paul away to Athens, fearing for his life and a total disruption of the work going on there. But both Silas and Timothy remained there, because Paul wanted to leave them behind to teach and take care of the new Christians in Berea.
The Jews from Thessalonica were not satisfied to force Paul out of only their own city. They followed Paul to Berea to disrupt his work there as well..
So, it was a cultured, educated city that was proud of its history. It was an intellectual center. Paul spoke to a city perhaps different than any other city he had preached in.
Paul understood that this UNKNOWN GOD, would cover them in case they there was a false god that may have been neglected. Paul wanted to reveal the identity of the real UNKNOWN GOD in their life.
If a sheep lay down near no shrine or temple, they sacrificed the sheep TO THE UNKNOWN GOD.
In explaining GOD to them, Paul started at the beginning: GOD is the Creator, and we are HIS creation.
Paul told them we are all descended from Adam, and that there is one GOD who created us all and to whom we all are to worship and seek and that true GOD is not far from each one of us.
He said that the Athenians have acknowledged in their altar inscription that they are ignorant of GOD, and Paul has been giving evidence of their ignorance. Now he declares such ignorance to be curable if they listen and believe the logic.
Paul went from knowing who GOD is (our Creator), to who we are (HIS creation), to our responsibility to worship HIM in truth, to our accountability if we dishonor HIM (judgment).
But she along with the other became believers that day, so although nothing else in known about her for certain, for certain we can meet her and the others in Heaven.
Contact me: [email protected]
Support: http://www.paypal.me/pastorrickk
Truth In Scripture.org Pastor Rick Kabrick Wednesday April 15, 2021 2021Commentary on the Book of ACTS. Chapter 17. Paul Deals with the Greeks and their Worship of the Unknown God.
The Greek word for reasoned is partially where we get our English word dialogue from. There was an exchange, a dialogue, questions and answers. Paul dialogued with them from what was written in the Scriptures.
“”This Jesus whom I am proclaiming to you is the Christ (the anointed one, the Messiah). And what HE did for them: suffer, die and rise again from the dead.
As happened often during his first Missionary Journey is happening again here, Paul is opposed by a mob incited by envious people among the Jewish people.
When those evil men did not find Paul and Silas there, they attacked Jason himself, and some brethren who were with him. Again, Jason was well known in the town as a Christian and has probably started the young Church at Thessalonica.
Hopefully they say that about us as believers, about you as a believer.Yeshuah came to turn our world upside-down and in turn we go do the same to those around us.
Their fears were unfounded. Even though the Gospel has definite political implications, it makes Christians better citizens than before, and their prayers for officials of government are more helpful than most people imagine.
So, Paul and Silas left Thessalonica quickly, not wanting to bring more persecution on the Christians there or to jeopardize Jason’s security deposit which was probably significant.
Paul had nothing to fear by the diligent searching of the Scriptures by the Bereans. A Pastor teaching truth and not his agenda will have nothing to fear when his listeners diligently examine his teaching.
The Christians in Berea sent Paul away to Athens, fearing for his life and a total disruption of the work going on there. But both Silas and Timothy remained there, because Paul wanted to leave them behind to teach and take care of the new Christians in Berea.
The Jews from Thessalonica were not satisfied to force Paul out of only their own city. They followed Paul to Berea to disrupt his work there as well..
So, it was a cultured, educated city that was proud of its history. It was an intellectual center. Paul spoke to a city perhaps different than any other city he had preached in.
Paul understood that this UNKNOWN GOD, would cover them in case they there was a false god that may have been neglected. Paul wanted to reveal the identity of the real UNKNOWN GOD in their life.
If a sheep lay down near no shrine or temple, they sacrificed the sheep TO THE UNKNOWN GOD.
In explaining GOD to them, Paul started at the beginning: GOD is the Creator, and we are HIS creation.
Paul told them we are all descended from Adam, and that there is one GOD who created us all and to whom we all are to worship and seek and that true GOD is not far from each one of us.
He said that the Athenians have acknowledged in their altar inscription that they are ignorant of GOD, and Paul has been giving evidence of their ignorance. Now he declares such ignorance to be curable if they listen and believe the logic.
Paul went from knowing who GOD is (our Creator), to who we are (HIS creation), to our responsibility to worship HIM in truth, to our accountability if we dishonor HIM (judgment).
But she along with the other became believers that day, so although nothing else in known about her for certain, for certain we can meet her and the others in Heaven.
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